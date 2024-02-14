Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

