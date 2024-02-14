Financial Comparison: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEL) & Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Cineverse -2.97% -5.16% -2.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Cineverse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Cineverse 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Cineverse has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Cineverse’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cineverse is more favorable than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

This table compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Cineverse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $368.81 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Cineverse $68.03 million 0.29 -$9.73 million ($0.16) -9.69

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company distributes and exhibits content through the Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services including AVOD, FAST, TVOD platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated platforms. It also produces and licenses movies, television series, and programs; and produces long and short-form video content. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.