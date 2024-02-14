First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCNCA. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,479.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,439.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,408.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,552.00.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.