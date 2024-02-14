First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $34.51

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $32.08. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 608 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $590.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 197.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

