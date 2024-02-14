First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.23% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF during the 1st quarter worth $577,000.

Shares of OCTW stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $110.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.28.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (OCTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTW was launched on Sep 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

