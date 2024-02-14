First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DECW stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $28.62.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Announces Dividend

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th.

(Free Report)

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.