First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

