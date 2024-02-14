First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

