First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $412,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $571.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

