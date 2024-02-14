First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $554.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $504.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

