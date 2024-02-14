First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after purchasing an additional 844,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after acquiring an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 321,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 415,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 289,610 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

