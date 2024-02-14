First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JULW. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,819,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $217.42 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $32.09.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

