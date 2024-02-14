First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,891,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth $589,000.

NYSEARCA:TPSC opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.53. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

