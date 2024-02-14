First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,621 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.