First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 73 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.08. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

