First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

