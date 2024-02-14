First National Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,483 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $177.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.15.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

