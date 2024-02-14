First National Advisers LLC Buys 2,707 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 172.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Raymond James started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $221.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.47. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $150.47 and a one year high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

