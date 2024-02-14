First National Advisers LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day moving average of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

