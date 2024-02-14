First National Advisers LLC Invests $269,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE DG opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

