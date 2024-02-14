First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 125,786 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

