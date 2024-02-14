First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $31.26.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1205 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
