First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 103.7% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,608. The stock has a market cap of $669.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

