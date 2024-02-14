Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.12 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Flare has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $15.32 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 34,431,545,726 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 34,372,045,726.725716 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03215684 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $15,124,397.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

