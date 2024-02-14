Formidable Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 22.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,691 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,343,000 after buying an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,845,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $374,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 25.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 94.8% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,994,573.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.93, for a total value of $2,889,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $4,386,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,521,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,994,573.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock valued at $377,258,575. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $286.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day moving average is $233.44. The stock has a market cap of $277.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

