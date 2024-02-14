Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 2,250 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Stratasys by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

