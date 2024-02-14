Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $355,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,458,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 45.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 144,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.19.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.