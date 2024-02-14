Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

