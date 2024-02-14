Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO opened at $1,262.98 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97. The company has a market cap of $591.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,138.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

