Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $711,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 670,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,403,000 after purchasing an additional 69,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDX opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.