Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $734,000 Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,265,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,422,000 after buying an additional 752,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $219.35 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

