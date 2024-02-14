Formidable Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $422.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

