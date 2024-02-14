Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,619 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

TSEM opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

