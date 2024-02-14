Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

