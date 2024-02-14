Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$52.23 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.54.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.