Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.08

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.08 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 87458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.13.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,124,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

