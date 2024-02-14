Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 6,823 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Movado Group worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Movado Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2,022.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth $109,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE:MOV opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Movado Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

In related news, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 31,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $968,510.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

