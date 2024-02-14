Foundry Partners LLC Buys 409 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $181.93 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,114 shares of company stock worth $872,497. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.