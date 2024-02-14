Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $105.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.