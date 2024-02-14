Foundry Partners LLC Has $200,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Five Below by 10.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Five Below by 67.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its holdings in Five Below by 18.2% in the third quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $267,000.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

FIVE opened at $184.13 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

