Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of National HealthCare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in National HealthCare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $90.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.35. National HealthCare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $99.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.10%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $641,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

