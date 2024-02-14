Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:CCS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.