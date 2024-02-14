Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BW. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

