Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,313,861 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,313,861 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 491.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

EGY opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $445.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

