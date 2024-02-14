Foundry Partners LLC Sells 761 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $712.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.23 and a 200 day moving average of $538.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,973 shares of company stock worth $104,873,271. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

