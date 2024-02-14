Foundry Partners LLC Sells 822 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

