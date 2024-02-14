Foundry Partners LLC Takes $1.80 Million Position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

