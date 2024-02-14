Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

