FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FRP opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market cap of £310.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of 0.44. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 149 ($1.88). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 122.16.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

