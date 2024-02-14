FY2024 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $37.09 on Monday. BCE has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 171.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BCE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

