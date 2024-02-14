FY2024 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.
Reservoir Media Price Performance
Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $7.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media
Reservoir Media Company Profile
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
See Also
