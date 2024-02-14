FY2024 EPS Estimates for Reservoir Media, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Reservoir Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Reservoir Media stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Reservoir Media has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,351,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 364,728 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Reservoir Media by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,179,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 219,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

